Dimecoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.05 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 42.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Novaexchange and Livecoin. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $297.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00016908 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003638 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003380 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000553 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

