Dimension Chain (EON) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Dimension Chain has a market cap of $31.29 million and approximately $466,348.00 worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimension Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BitMart. In the last week, Dimension Chain has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dimension Chain alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00024607 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014440 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo. Dimension Chain’s official message board is medium.com/dimensionchain. The official website for Dimension Chain is dimensionchain.io.

Buying and Selling Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimension Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimension Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimension Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimension Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.