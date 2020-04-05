Dimension Chain (EON) Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Dimension Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001909 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb Global and BitMart. During the last week, Dimension Chain has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dimension Chain has a total market capitalization of $31.75 million and $430,973.00 worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dimension Chain Token Profile

Dimension Chain (EON) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo. The official message board for Dimension Chain is medium.com/dimensionchain. The official website for Dimension Chain is dimensionchain.io.

Buying and Selling Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimension Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimension Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

