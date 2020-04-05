Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.67.

DIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

In other Dine Brands Global news, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $205,124.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $443,962.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,727 over the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,807,000. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:DIN opened at $20.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $336.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $104.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.97.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.15 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.91%. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.