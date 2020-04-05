DMarket (DMT) Achieves Market Cap of $6.22 Million

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, DMarket has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. One DMarket token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Upbit and Tidex. DMarket has a market cap of $6.22 million and approximately $197,355.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DMarket alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.50 or 0.02579756 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 115.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00201312 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033674 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket launched on November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Tidex, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.