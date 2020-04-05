DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 972,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,441 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.32% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $12,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DNP. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DNP opened at $9.01 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $13.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

