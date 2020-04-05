Dock Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.61 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Dock token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, CoinBene, Kucoin and Binance. During the last seven days, Dock has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. Dock has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $314,064.00 worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $176.91 or 0.02606041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00202115 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 64.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046956 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033767 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 578,020,469 tokens. Dock’s official website is dock.io. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io.

Buying and Selling Dock

Dock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinBene, IDEX, Kucoin, Fatbtc and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

