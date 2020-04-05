DogeCash (DOGEC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $9.00

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, DogeCash has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX. DogeCash has a total market capitalization of $12,365.36 and $9.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00340216 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00415706 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00018743 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006936 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000232 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000679 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DogeCash (CRYPTO:DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash.

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

