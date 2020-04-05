DogeCash (DOGEC) Price Up 12.9% Over Last 7 Days

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, DogeCash has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. DogeCash has a market cap of $12,264.18 and $35.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DogeCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00340515 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00420593 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00021477 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006978 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000190 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 96.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000198 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin.

DogeCash Coin Trading

DogeCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

