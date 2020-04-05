Dogecoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $154.91 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, CoinFalcon, Ovis and Bitsane. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $231.61 million and approximately $154.91 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00598277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015215 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007861 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000572 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 124,026,753,521 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsquare, Tidex, Instant Bitex, BitFlip, Crex24, CoinEgg, Exrates, HitBTC, Sistemkoin, CoinFalcon, YoBit, Tripe Dice Exchange, ZB.COM, Livecoin, Indodax, Fatbtc, C-Patex, Cryptomate, FreiExchange, CoinExchange, Bits Blockchain, Novaexchange, Coinbe, BiteBTC, Bitsane, Koineks, C-CEX, OpenLedger DEX, cfinex, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, Bitbns, Bleutrade, Bit-Z, Kraken, Graviex, BCEX, Exmo, Ovis, Stocks.Exchange, Coindeal, BTC Trade UA, Gate.io, QBTC, Bittylicious, Cryptohub, Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Robinhood, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Mercatox, CoinEx, BX Thailand and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

