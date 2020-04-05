Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Dolby Laboratories worth $9,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 207,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,246,000 after buying an additional 18,463 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $2,665,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $51.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $73.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.71.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $291.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.81 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $355,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 60,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $4,406,044.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,856 shares of company stock valued at $11,191,542. 38.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLB has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

