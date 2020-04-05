Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $352.14.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Longbow Research upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $328.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.30. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $381.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.63.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $10,837,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $7,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,684,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,863 shares of company stock valued at $22,670,723 over the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

