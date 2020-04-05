DopeCoin (DOPE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,688.00

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. In the last week, DopeCoin has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. DopeCoin has a market capitalization of $199,045.89 and $2,688.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DopeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00598899 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015144 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007834 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000284 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DOPE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

