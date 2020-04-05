Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 6,197.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,217 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Dover worth $22,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 26,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Dover by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of DOV stock opened at $77.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.05. Dover Corp has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $120.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

In other Dover news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,644,384.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $578,736.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,633,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,622 shares of company stock worth $674,751. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.44.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.