DOWCOIN Hits Market Cap of $181,759.96 (DOW)

DOWCOIN (CURRENCY:DOW) traded 60% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. DOWCOIN has a total market cap of $181,759.96 and $1,423.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOWCOIN token can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DOWCOIN has traded up 73.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00069676 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00340763 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000923 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00048048 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014054 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00009000 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001885 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012630 BTC.

DOWCOIN Token Profile

DOWCOIN is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,845,266 tokens. DOWCOIN’s official website is www.dowcoin.io. DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DOWCOIN

DOWCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOWCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOWCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOWCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

