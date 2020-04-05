Dragon Coins Price Down 16.7% Over Last Week (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $10.61 million and approximately $1,608.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragon Coins token can now be bought for about $0.0304 or 0.00000449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid, Sistemkoin and HitBTC. In the last week, Dragon Coins has traded down 16.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.77 or 0.02575153 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 79.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00202220 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033585 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dragon Coins Token Profile

Dragon Coins’ genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io.

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX, HitBTC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.