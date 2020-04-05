Dragon Option Market Cap Achieves $4,323.04 (DRAGON)

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Dragon Option has a market cap of $4,323.04 and approximately $5,776.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Option token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, BigONE, Bancor Network and Hoo. In the last seven days, Dragon Option has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dragon Option alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.38 or 0.02560822 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 76.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00200153 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00046437 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033627 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dragon Option Token Profile

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,928,792 tokens. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption. Dragon Option’s official website is dragonoption.io/about.

Buying and Selling Dragon Option

Dragon Option can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo, ABCC, BigONE and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Option should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Option using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Option Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Option and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.