Dreamcoin Price Up 105.4% This Week (DRM)

Dreamcoin (CURRENCY:DRM) traded 74.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Dreamcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Dreamcoin has traded up 105.4% against the U.S. dollar. Dreamcoin has a market cap of $16,479.21 and $2,848.00 worth of Dreamcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SpeedCash (SCS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000086 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dreamcoin Profile

DRM is a coin. Dreamcoin’s total supply is 2,581,515 coins. The official website for Dreamcoin is dreamcoin.fi. Dreamcoin’s official Twitter account is @Dream_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dreamcoin

Dreamcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dreamcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dreamcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dreamcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

