DREP (DREP) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $35,000.00

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. DREP has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and $35,000.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DREP token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DREP has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.13 or 0.02594994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00201685 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 61.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046871 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033714 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About DREP

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,447,682,632 tokens. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family. The official website for DREP is www.drep.org.

Buying and Selling DREP

DREP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

