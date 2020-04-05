Dropil (DROP) Market Cap Tops $1.40 Million

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Dropil token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, IDEX and Tidex. During the last seven days, Dropil has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Dropil has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $326.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dropil alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00025224 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007196 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004058 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00001106 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00045398 BTC.

Dropil Profile

Dropil is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,768,083,428 tokens. Dropil’s official website is dropil.com. Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil.

Dropil Token Trading

Dropil can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dropil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dropil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dropil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dropil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.