DubaiCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $248,324.43 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $248,324.43 and approximately $109.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 24% higher against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0582 or 0.00000851 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00018446 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014408 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013871 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000136 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00017068 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005669 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

