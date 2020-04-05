DubaiCoin Price Up 23.1% This Week (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0577 or 0.00000851 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $246,156.73 and approximately $233.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00018830 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014367 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013888 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018068 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005853 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005672 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.