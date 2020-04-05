Dusk Network (DUSK) Market Capitalization Tops $4.39 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Dusk Network token can now be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Ethfinex and Binance DEX. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and approximately $78,477.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00054760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000718 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $302.90 or 0.04463009 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00069130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037109 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014732 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009419 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Dusk Network Token Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,286,663 tokens. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Ethfinex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.