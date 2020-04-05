Dynamic Price Down 23% Over Last 7 Days (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Dynamic has a market cap of $341,158.48 and $72.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 23% against the dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,796.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.78 or 0.02115427 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.10 or 0.03414790 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00596923 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015173 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00788051 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00074233 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00025526 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00479196 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014732 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,933,540 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

