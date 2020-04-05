Dynamite (DYNMT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $115,859.00

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $140,665.45 and $115,859.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00005544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00070044 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00340745 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000920 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047503 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013910 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008980 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012606 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Dynamite Token Profile

Dynamite is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 848,325 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,328 tokens. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Dynamite

Dynamite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

