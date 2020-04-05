e-Gulden (EFL) Achieves Market Cap of $884,960.90

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0517 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $884,960.90 and $1,715.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00596188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015061 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007631 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000286 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,945,688 coins and its circulating supply is 17,123,322 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

