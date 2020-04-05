e-Gulden (EFL) Trading Down 4.7% This Week

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $996,690.59 and $2,011.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0582 or 0.00000857 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00600314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015205 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007675 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000285 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,945,633 coins and its circulating supply is 17,123,267 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

