e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.30.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ELF shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $24.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,682 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $250,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,228 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $83,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,405 in the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,644,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after acquiring an additional 341,285 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,941,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,317,000 after acquiring an additional 346,895 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,217,000 after purchasing an additional 596,810 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,704,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 848,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 260,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,749. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.13 million, a PE ratio of -839.16 and a beta of 2.11.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

