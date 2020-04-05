EagleX (EGX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $68.00

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One EagleX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC and STEX. During the last seven days, EagleX has traded 184.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. EagleX has a market capitalization of $11,434.21 and $68.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.56 or 0.02576514 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 85.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00201780 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047602 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033541 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About EagleX

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official website is eaglepay.io. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID.

EagleX Coin Trading

EagleX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EagleX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EagleX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

