Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.61.

EMN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EMN opened at $45.09 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.85.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.