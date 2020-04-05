EBCoin Market Capitalization Hits $372,637.90 (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, EBCoin has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. EBCoin has a market cap of $372,637.90 and approximately $13,159.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EBCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, CoinBene and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.48 or 0.02599568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00202143 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 59.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00046702 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About EBCoin

EBCoin’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io.

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

