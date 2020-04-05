eBoost Price Up 202% Over Last 7 Days (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 136.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 202% against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a market capitalization of $404,383.74 and $214.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00597939 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015184 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007732 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000285 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun.

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.