EchoLink (EKO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $35,739.00

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. EchoLink has a market cap of $423,733.98 and approximately $35,739.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Hotbit, HitBTC and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00054844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000720 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.93 or 0.04635340 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00069007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037098 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014727 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009590 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003391 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info.

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, Huobi and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

