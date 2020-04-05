EchoLink (EKO) Market Cap Tops $428,078.28

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. One EchoLink token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LBank, Hotbit and Huobi. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $428,078.28 and approximately $34,315.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00054592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $302.81 or 0.04425324 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00068995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037006 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014599 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009353 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003383 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, LBank and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

