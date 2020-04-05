EDC Blockchain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47,090.00 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, DDEX, DigiFinex and Bit-Z. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $77.17 million and approximately $47,090.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded down 43.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00030456 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00069049 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,797.66 or 0.99981301 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000922 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00070860 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000050 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide.

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bit-Z, DigiFinex, LocalTrade and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

