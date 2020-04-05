Eden Reaches Market Cap of $614,614.06 (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Eden has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Eden token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, BitForex and Bilaxy. Eden has a total market cap of $614,614.06 and $380,347.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.51 or 0.02606282 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00201691 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046792 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033680 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Eden Token Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio.

Eden Token Trading

Eden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

