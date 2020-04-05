Edge (DADI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, Edge has traded 32.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Edge has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $6,548.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edge token can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Gate.io and KuCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Edge

DADI is a token. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Edge's total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,212,922 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Edge is edge.network/en. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi.

Edge Token Trading

Edge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Ethfinex, HitBTC, KuCoin, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

