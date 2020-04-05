Edgeless (EDG) Price Tops $0.0087

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Edgeless token can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, Upbit, Livecoin and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Edgeless has a market cap of $1.01 million and $281.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io. Edgeless’ official message board is medium.com/edgeless.

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex, ABCC, Tidex, HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

