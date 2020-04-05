Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.08.

A number of brokerages have commented on EIX. UBS Group lifted their price target on Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on Edison International in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,110,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,061,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,106 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Edison International by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,741,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,563,000 after buying an additional 4,492,182 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Edison International by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,840,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $968,282,000 after buying an additional 1,728,507 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,590,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,629,000 after buying an additional 3,048,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Edison International by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,900,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,721,000 after buying an additional 879,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX opened at $49.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.38. Edison International has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.51.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.26%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

