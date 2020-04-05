EDRCoin (EDRC) Market Cap Tops $25,115.62

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. One EDRCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. EDRCoin has a total market capitalization of $25,115.62 and approximately $3.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Coin Profile

EDRCoin (EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EDRCoin is www.edrcoin.cash.

EDRCoin Coin Trading

EDRCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

