Effect.AI (EFX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.29 Million

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Effect.AI token can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, BitMart, Bitbns and Switcheo Network. Effect.AI has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $1.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.03 or 0.02604281 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00202166 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033775 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI launched on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 tokens. The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai. The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix.

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

Effect.AI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, LATOKEN, BitMart and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Effect.AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Effect.AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

