Egoras Dollar Market Cap Tops $4.63 Million (EUSD)

Egoras Dollar (CURRENCY:EUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Egoras Dollar has a market capitalization of $4.63 million and $26,630.00 worth of Egoras Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Egoras Dollar token can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00008986 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Egoras Dollar has traded down 35.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Egoras Dollar alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00069573 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00341209 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000921 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047671 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013969 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012606 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001725 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Egoras Dollar Profile

EUSD is a token. Egoras Dollar’s total supply is 10,477,766 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,610,617 tokens. The official website for Egoras Dollar is egoras.com.

Buying and Selling Egoras Dollar

Egoras Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egoras Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egoras Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Egoras Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Egoras Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egoras Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.