Egretia Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, Egretia has traded up 54.2% against the US dollar. One Egretia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, OKEx and Bilaxy. Egretia has a total market cap of $4.51 million and $2.53 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Egretia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.33 or 0.02575396 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 118.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00200732 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00047734 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033629 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Egretia Profile

Egretia was first traded on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Egretia Token Trading

Egretia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, OKEx, Bilaxy, Kucoin, CoinEx and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.