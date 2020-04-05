ELA Coin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $612,451.00 (ELAC)

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, ELA Coin has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One ELA Coin token can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and BitForex. ELA Coin has a market cap of $4.10 million and $612,451.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.86 or 0.02573692 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 77% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00200587 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046327 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033533 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ELA Coin Profile

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. The official website for ELA Coin is www.elamachain.io. ELA Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain. ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain.

Buying and Selling ELA Coin

ELA Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELA Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

