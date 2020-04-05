Elastos (ELA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.22 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Elastos has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $21.79 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can now be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00017443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, CoinEgg, Kucoin and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elastos alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.50 or 0.02579756 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 115.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00201312 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033674 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 36,078,548 coins and its circulating supply is 18,256,848 coins. The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinEgg, Bit-Z, Huobi, LBank and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.