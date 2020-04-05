Elastos Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.48 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00018194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Huobi, Kucoin and CoinEgg. Over the last week, Elastos has traded 13% higher against the dollar. Elastos has a market capitalization of $22.53 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elastos Profile

Elastos was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 36,076,248 coins and its circulating supply is 18,254,616 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, LBank, Kucoin, CoinEgg, BCEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

