Electra Market Cap Reaches $4.27 Million (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Electra has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. Electra has a market cap of $4.27 million and approximately $4,468.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electra coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinBene, CoinFalcon and Fatbtc.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electra alerts:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Coin Profile

ECA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,532,384,104 coins and its circulating supply is 28,665,227,551 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electra is electraproject.org. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA.

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Fatbtc, CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon, Novaexchange, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.