Electroneum (ETN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $61,753.00

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Bitbns, Cryptopia and Liquid. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $20.79 million and $61,753.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,053,709,538 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Liquid, CoinBene, Kucoin, TradeOgre and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.