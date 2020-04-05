Elementis plc (LON:ELM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Elementis plc (LON:ELM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 124.20 ($1.63).

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Elementis from GBX 153 ($2.01) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Elementis from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Elementis from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 186 ($2.45) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Elementis from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 75 ($0.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

In related news, insider Andrew Duff purchased 44,000 shares of Elementis stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £19,800 ($26,045.78). Also, insider Paul Waterman sold 101,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.12), for a total transaction of £86,319.20 ($113,548.01). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 69,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,943,400.

Shares of ELM opened at GBX 46.02 ($0.61) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 81.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 137.59. Elementis has a 12 month low of GBX 18.07 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 185.70 ($2.44). The firm has a market cap of $267.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.45 ($0.06) per share. This is an increase from Elementis’s previous dividend of $2.23. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Elementis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.89%.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

