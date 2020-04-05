Elitium (EUM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $110,503.00

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, Elitium has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Elitium token can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00011917 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BitMart. Elitium has a total market cap of $9.10 million and approximately $110,503.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.08 or 0.02573887 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 114.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00200682 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00047527 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033675 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium's total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,159,826 tokens. Elitium's official message board is medium.com/elitium.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io.

Buying and Selling Elitium

Elitium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

